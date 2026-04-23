Orco opens new drive-thru ATM, night deposit facility in Cole Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Country Manager Judy King (left) and Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs (right) along with an official cutting the ribbon to open the new ATM facility.

COLE BAY–Orco Bank has officially opened a new Drive-Thru ATM and Night Depository facility in Cole Bay, expanding access to banking services with 24-hour availability for both personal and business customers.

The new self-service banking location is strategically placed in one of the island’s key commercial hubs and is designed to improve convenience, accessibility, security, and flexibility. Customers can access a range of services at the Drive-Thru ATM, including cash withdrawals in USD and XCG, balance inquiries, mini-statement printing, and PIN changes, all available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition, the Night Depository machine allows business clients to make secure after-hours deposits, offering a reliable solution for commercial banking needs outside of regular business hours.

The facility aims to support both retail and business customers by providing easier access to essential banking services while enhancing overall security and convenience.

“At Orco Bank, we continuously look for ways to make banking simpler, safer, and more accessible,” said Judy King, St. Maarten Country Manager. “This new Drive-Thru facility in Cole Bay reflects our commitment to meeting our customers where they are.”

Orco Bank said the investment reflects the continued growth of Cole Bay as a commercial area and reinforces its focus on supporting the banking needs of the community.

More information on Orco Bank’s services is available at www.orcobank.com/atm-locations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/orco-opens-new-drive-thru-atm-night-deposit-facility-in-cole-bay