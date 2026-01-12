Organisations across four islands enter second year of family support program | THE DAILY HERALD

During a two-day regional conference held on St. Maarten in November 2025, participants visited three local organisations involved in the family support program.

PHILIPSBURG–Fourteen social organisations from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and St. Maarten have officially entered the second year of the Strengthening Families Together program, reaffirming their shared commitment to improving the wellbeing of families living in vulnerable circumstances.

The new program year was launched during a two-day regional conference held on St. Maarten in November 2025, where participants took part in keynote sessions, technical workshops and site visits focused on strengthening organisational capacity and regional collaboration.

The program brings together organisations selected by Netherlands-based funders Kinderpostzegels and the Oranje Fonds, working in close cooperation with local advisors. All participating organisations are actively engaged in promoting equal opportunities for children and young people, supporting parents and caregivers in challenging situations, and addressing persistent poverty across the islands.

In addition to implementing their own projects, participants engage in inter-island learning and receive tailored support from three local capacity-strengthening partners. The annual conference serves as a key moment for reflection, peer exchange and joint development.

During the opening keynote, Suzette Moses-Burton underscored the value of frontline experience, describing it as a critical source of insight often missing from formal systems. According to Moses-Burton, Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS), organisations working directly with families are uniquely positioned to identify social gaps, risks and opportunities.

She outlined five key considerations for organisational effectiveness: clarity of role within complex social challenges, intentional investment in teams and leadership, working both within and on existing systems, recognising families as active partners, and sustaining motivation and joy in the work. These principles align closely with the program’s broader goal of building resilient and strategically strong organisations.

A second keynote address by Carla Vlaun, Managing Director of Tackling Law, focused on the need to break persistent silences in order to achieve meaningful change at both community and policy levels. Topics included sexual health, mental resilience, financial shame, lack of documentation and cultural norms surrounding gender-based violence.

Vlaun’s presentation encouraged participants to confront difficult questions and reflect critically on their own experiences, reinforcing the idea that sustainable impact often begins with honest dialogue.

Participants also contributed to a photo exhibition titled Sharing Stories, which highlighted personal portraits and narratives of individuals who, despite difficult circumstances, have shown resilience when supported by the participating organisations. With careful attention to consent and dignity, the exhibition offered a tangible illustration of impact.

Complementary workshops helped organisations clarify their outputs, outcomes and long-term goals, while examining internal and external factors that influence resilience in individuals and communities.

The conference further included site visits to three St. Maarten-based organisations involved

in the program. Participants visited the 721 Kids Foundation, which demonstrated how it delivers care and after-school support to children, including those with special needs, despite operating in limited space.

Kids at Sea introduced participants to maritime skills training for youth and facilitated a hands-on exercise highlighting the importance of clear communication. At the Freegan Food Foundation, participants joined a cooking workshop and shared a meal, met volunteers, and assisted in sorting clothing and toys for families affected by a hurricane in Jamaica.

As the second year of the program begins, capacity-strengtheners on each island will continue providing tailored support to participating organisations. An accompanying study will evaluate both the effectiveness of individual interventions and the overall program.

The group is scheduled to reconvene in November 2026 on Curaçao, by which time the organisations are expected to have further strengthened their internal capacity, expanded local partnerships and deepened their collective impact under the shared mission of Strengthening Families Together.

