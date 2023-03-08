Original documents needed to pick up number 2023 plates | THE DAILY HERALD

Workers hold up some of the 2023 number plates, which are being readied for motorists to collect as of Monday.

POND ISLAND–Motorists will have to walk with their original documentation to pick up their 2023 number plates.

The Daily Herald understands that cases of falsified insurance documents have been encountered. The extent of the issue could not be ascertained.

A notice posted on government’s website on Wednesday reminded motorists to walk with their original documentation to pick up their plates.

Receiver’s Office staffers were busy on Wednesday unpacking and sorting the 33,847 sets of number plates that arrived in the country as they get the plates ready for motorists to pick up as of Monday, March 13. Only M and P plates can be collected on March 13. All other plates can be picked up as of Monday, March 20.

Companies and individuals who sent in packages will be called to pick up their plates starting Monday, March 13.

Of the 33,847 sets of number plates ordered, 900 are for motorbikes. The plates, which are expected to be the last for motorists before a switch to stickers, were designed by local graphic designer Shadani Fleming. Her simple design, which depicts an aircraft, sunrise and palm trees, won hearts of the public and landed her the winning spot of a number plate design competition held in 2022.

The plates cost NAf. 12.50 for all types of vehicles and NAf. 7.50 for motorbikes. Motorists with number plates M, P, SXM, MR (ministers) and PAR (Parliament) are expected to pay NAf. 275 in motor vehicle tax for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated ones. Motorists with R plates are expected to pay NAf. 300 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Taxis, BUS, G (group) and T (tour buses with 35 passengers or less) pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 550 for diesel fuel-operated vehicles.

Vehicles with V and Z plates that weigh more than 3,500 kilograms (kg) will pay NAf. 1,250 for gasoline- or diesel-fuel-operated vehicles. Vehicles with V plates that weigh less than 3,500kg will pay NAf. 275 for gasoline-operated vehicles and NAf. 750 for diesel-fuel-operated vehicles.

Persons with MF (motorbike) plates will pay NAf. 200 and those with MF (mopeds) will pay NAf. 50 in motor vehicle tax. A valid insurance document and inspection card will be needed for payment to be processed. If the vehicle was recently purchased, a bill of sale will also be needed.

The 2023 plate design has a red, white and blue gradient background. It also features elements of the local symbols.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/original-documents-needed-to-pick-up-number-2023-plates