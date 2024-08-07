Ottley facilitates meeting among DQ ‘leaders’, Lewis and top cop | THE DAILY HERALD

A member of the Dutch Quarter community (third left) shaking hands with Police Chief Carl John (second right) following the meeting between community leaders and police on Tuesday, while UP leader MP Omar Ottley who facilitated the meeting (second from the left) looks on.

PHILIPSBURG–United People’s (UP) Party Member of Parliament (MP) Omar Ottley brought together Dutch Quarter “community leaders,” Minister of Justice and Police Chief Carl John on Tuesday to address recent unrest in the area.

Following tensions in Dutch Quarter, at the request of Community Police Officers (CPOs) Ottley said in a press release that he first met with “key community members” on Tuesday morning to express his concern and encourage a peaceful resolution. Later in the day, Ottley facilitated a meeting between community leaders and the police, chaired by Justice Minister Lyndon Lewis, to address the escalating tensions in the area.

Lewis and John emphasised the importance of collaboration and mutual respect between law enforcement and the community.

“The police have a responsibility to serve and protect the community,” Ottley said during the meeting. “They must do so with respect for community members and, in return, the community must respect the police and the crucial, often dangerous role they play in keeping us all safe.”

Justice Minister Lyndon Lewis at the head of the table addressing the meeting. In attendance were community leaders from Dutch Quarter, police officers, CPOs, Police Chief Commissioner Carl John (fourth left) and UP Party leader and Member of Parliament Omar Ottley (right).

This sentiment was echoed strongly by John and Lewis, underscoring the necessity of mutual respect and understanding. The meeting also addressed issues such as the impact of utility company NV GEBE’s power outages, which Ottley said in the release “have been exploited for criminal activities.”

A member of the Dutch Quarter Community Council (third left) addressing the meeting while Justice Minister Lyndon Lewis at the head of the table (right) and others listen.

John said he had requested that GEBE avoid cutting power in Dutch Quarter at night to help curb opportunities for crime.

Addressing the police, Ottley said, “The power of communication is evident here, as these young men often just need someone to listen to them and that can go a long way.”

According to the release, Ottley’s efforts addressed immediate concerns and set a precedent for how communities and law enforcement can work together to ensure safety and security for all.

Also in attendance at the meeting were CPOs and several members of the rank and file of the police management team.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ottley-facilitates-meeting-among-dq-leaders-lewis-and-top-cop