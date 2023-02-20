Ottley intervenes after complaints of long waiting hours at SMMC ER | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister Ottley at SMMC’s emergency room.



CAY HILL–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley sprang into action last Thursday evening after a number of patients complained about the service at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) emergency room.

The waiting time at the emergency room before a patient receives care has been hours in some cases in recent weeks.

“I was receiving many calls about people waiting for hours so I decided to stop by and see [what – Ed.] the issue [was],” Ottley told The Daily Herald.

He called management on the spot trying to find out the reason behind the long waiting periods. Reportedly, one woman with first-degree burns was refused treatment due to not wanting to be tested for COVID-19. The hospital continues its COVID-19 protocols.

Ottley was seen on Thursday evening communicating with SMMC officials to take care of persons who are in dire need of immediate care.

“Some circumstances are beyond the control of SMMC, like capacity and staffing, but at times a little communication and customer care can go a long way,” Ottley told this newspaper, adding, “The most important thing is that all patients were taken care of and the issue at hand was resolved. Hats off to the staff and management for their cooperation.”

