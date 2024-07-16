Ottley lauds achievements of local bodybuilder Calvin Mardembrough | THE DAILY HERALD

Calvin Mardembrough.

PHILIPSBURG–United People's Party (UP) leader Member of Parliament Omar Ottley has lauded the achievements of rising star in the world of bodybuilding, Calvin Mardembrough.

Ottley said in a press release that Mardembrough, a dedicated men's physique athlete from St. Maarten, has brought great pride to the island with his recent victories in the United States.

His commitment and over ten years of consistent training have culminated in an impressive performance at the "NPC Southern State Championships Boca Raton." At this prestigious event, Mardembrough clinched 1st place in the Men's Physique Open Class B, 2nd place in Men's Physique Masters 35+ and 3rd overall in the Men's Physique Division. These achievements have qualified him to compete in any national show, marking a significant milestone in his career.

In a statement, Ottley expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Mardembrough: "Calvin, your dedication and hard work have not only earned you these remarkable victories but have also put St. Maarten on the map in the world of bodybuilding. Your success is a testament to what is possible when our young people set their minds to achieving their dreams."

He said Mardembrough's future plans are equally ambitious and inspiring. With an eye on continuing his winning streak, he aims to participate in another competition within the next month and a half. His ultimate goal is to compete in a national show by December or January, with the hope of earning a pro card to participate in the Olympia by the end of 2025. The Olympia is the pinnacle of bodybuilding competitions, featuring over 400 contestants from around the world.

Reflecting on his journey, Mardembrough shared his aspirations: "I want to represent St. Maarten throughout this journey and continue to do so with the right support and sponsorship. Competing in three shows per year would definitely be a positive look for our island."

Ottley said "Calvin's story is a positive sign of what is possible for the youth of St. Maarten. His success shows that with determination, support, and hard work, our young people can achieve great things. I pledge to work with and promote our youth, giving them opportunities to shine as the next leaders of our country."

Ottley encourages other young people to follow their dreams and pursue their passions with the same dedication and perseverance exhibited by Mardembrough. "Let's celebrate Calvin's success and use it as motivation to continue pushing forward. Together, we can achieve greatness and elevate St. Maarten on the global stage."

