Ottley meets with ‘exit strategy team’ to discuss steps towards normalcy | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley met with the “exit strategy team” on Tuesday, March 22, where Collective Prevention Services (CPS) presented the trajectory and steps to be taken towards normalcy.

The team consists of CPS, General practitioners, Laboratory services, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the Cabinet of the Minister.

In the meeting the timeline was established to move towards normalcy. March 25 will mark the end of case management and source and contact tracing by CPS.

Unvaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the country with a 24-hour Antigen test, starting April 1. Also, from April 29 the community testing at Hope Estate will come to an end. Persons will now need to report directly to their General practitioner and testing site.

CPS and the government of St. Maarten will no longer produce daily SARS-CoV-2 stats reporting from April and will be moving to weekly frequency.

From May 1, all SARS-CoV-2 testing, investigation and case management will become part of existing clinical/ public health. `

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ottley-meets-with-exit-strategy-team-to-discuss-steps-towards-normalcy