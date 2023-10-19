Ottley responds to 116 questions from civil servant unions regarding healthcare reform | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Sharon Cannegieter, VSA Minister Omar Ottley and Claire Elshot-Aventurin.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley has responded to the comprehensive list of 116 questions posed by civil servants represented by their unions last week.

Ottley met with representatives of Windward Island Civil Servants Union (WICSU) on Tuesday and submitted the answers via email to the Committee of Civil Servants Unions (CCSU), according to a press release from the minister’s cabinet.

The meeting was convened at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg, where Ottley promised to offer detailed responses to their enquiries and concerns regarding his healthcare reform initiative. “This engagement demonstrates the minister’s dedication to ensuring that [the Sustainable Affordable Access to Health Care Act – Ed.] SAAHA truly reflects the community’s needs and desires,” said the release.

Union members had gathered outside the Government Building last Thursday and were received by Ottley, who emphasised the importance of open communication as the linchpin of effective governance. He assured them that their voices would be heard, emphasising his commitment to a swift response within the requested five-day timeline.

In the release Ottley mentioned that some individuals who initially supported a universal healthcare plan when they were running for office, and failed to deliver, are now opposing the same plans during the lead-up to the January 2024 elections and have changed their stance. He said his goal is to work in the best interests of the people of St. Maarten and that his direct and inclusive approach sets him apart as a politician. “I do it for the people; it’s about the people,” Ottley said.

He expressed his contentment in providing thorough responses to the unions’ enquiries and addressing their concerns. He noted his willingness to engage in future dialogue and provide further clarification as necessary.

“As St. Maarten moves closer to realising SAAHA, the foundation of trust and communication established through this process will undoubtedly prove to be an asset in shaping the future of healthcare in the nation,” Ottley concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ottley-responds-to-116-questions-from-civil-servant-unions-regarding-healthcare-reform