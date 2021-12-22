Ottley says Colombia no longer accepts unvaccinated patients | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Urges persons to get COVID-19 vaccination ~

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley urges persons to take note that Colombia is not accepting patients who are not vaccinated.

He brought this to the attention of the public during Wednesday’s live Council of Ministers press briefing.

“As you know, we depend on Colombia for critical cases,” said Ottley. “I spread this message to the public, I am urging you [to get vaccinated – Ed.] because now this can save your life.”

Ottley noted in his plea to the public that it is not only about COVID-19. He said any other critical care emergency that may require flying a patient out for treatment in Colombia may not be possible for the unvaccinated.

The Ministry of Health in Colombia announced earlier this month that as of December 14 all travellers 18 years and older arriving to Colombia must present proof they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 for at least 14 days prior to travel.

Unvaccinated non-resident/foreign travellers will no longer be allowed to enter Colombia.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ottley-says-colombia-no-longer-accepts-unvaccinated-patients