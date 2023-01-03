Ottley urges compliance with minimum wage hike | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister VSA Omar Ottley.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley reminds all employers to comply with the law and ensure that employees, who were paid NAf. 8.83 as minimum wage, will now receive an increase to NAf. 9.95.

On November 30, 2022, the National Decree Constituting General Measures LBHAM and MB for the minimum wage increase was published, with an effective date of January 1, the minister said in a press release on Tuesday.

“As we venture into another year, the minister would like to wish all a Happy New Year. May this year bring you happiness, peace and prosperity. I hope this year brings about good employer and employee relationships and financial increase for both,” said Ottley.

Minimum wage earners who do not see an adjustment on their next pay cycle are advised to address the issue with their employer. If the violation is not rectified, persons are advised to notify the labour department immediately.

The minimum wage increase was based on the cumulative consumer price index (CPI) for the years no indexations took place.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ottley-urges-compliance-with-minimum-wage-hike