Ottley warns businesses against COVID-19 vaccine intimidation | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley reminds businesses that it is illegal for employers to force or intimidate their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottley said this during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

However, he shared his appreciation for those businesses that have actively promoted persons getting the COVID-19 vaccine. “If it is a promotion aspect, [where – Ed.] you are promoting your employees to be vaccinated I am for it, but it is illegal to tell them that if they are not vaccinated, they will not be employed or they will be fired,” he stated.

Despite these statements made by the minister, in recent weeks several businesses have sent out memos and various notices in which intimidation tactics are used to persuade their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A popular casino announced to employees that either proof of vaccination, a certificate of COVID-19 remission or a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test no older than 48 hours would be required as of Tuesday, June 15. Those who could not provide such information were told they would not be placed on a schedule that allowed them to work indoors, thus reducing any contact with customers or other employees.

The Daily Herald has also been contacted by persons who have voiced their complaints over unfair intimidation moves by their employers. One individual said they were let go by their place of work less than a month after starting, due to their choice to not get vaccinated.

Other businesses have been placing signs outside of their establishment informing persons that if not vaccinated, they will not be allowed to enter the premises and will have to be assisted by staff outdoors.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ottley-warns-businesses-against-covid-19-vaccine-intimidation