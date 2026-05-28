Our Creations to host Handmade and Cultural Soirée every Thurs. from June 4 | THE DAILY HERALD

Rose-marie Wyatt will be frying and serving her delectable johnny cakes at the Handmade and Cultural Soirée at the Titah Frock Park on Union Road, Cole Bay.

COLE BAY–A new weekly cultural experience aimed at celebrating the creativity, flavours, and traditions of St. Maarten will officially launch on Thursday, June 4, with the start of the Handmade and Cultural Soirée at the Titah Frock Park on Union Road, Cole Bay.

The initiative, organised by Our Creations St. Maarten Arts & Crafts Foundation, will take place every Thursday from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the foundation’s home located at Union Road 43.

According to Esther Narcisco of Our Creations, the soirée is designed to give both residents and visitors an authentic community-centred cultural experience while supporting local entrepreneurs, artisans, and creators.

“We’ll be having locally made arts and crafts sold by their creators, alongside vendors offering homemade juices, local delicacies, and other locally made goodies,” Narcisco said. “It’s about creating a space where people can experience the true heart of our Cole Bay community.”

The weekly event will feature approximately 10 or more exhibitors and will include live demonstrations by artisans, cultural performances, music, and opportunities for visitors to take photographs dressed in traditional St. Maarten cultural wear.

Organisers say the evening market is intended to provide visitors with a firsthand look at the island’s heritage while creating additional opportunities for small businesses and creatives to showcase and sell their products.

To encourage greater participation from visitors staying on the island, organisers are also offering a roundtrip shuttle service for hotel guests. Guests staying in the Pelican area, Maho, Sapphire Beach Club in Lowlands, Divi Little Bay Beach, and Belair Beach Hotel can register through their hotels for transportation to and from the event. The hotel guests will pay a small fee for the shuttle service.

The Handmade and Cultural Soirée is open to the public, and all are invited to attend.

For more information, persons can contact +1 (721) 554-2933 or +1 (721) 522-3456.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/our-creations-to-host-handmade-and-cultural-soiree-every-thurs-from-june-4