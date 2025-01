As the countdown to 2025 began, residents and visitors flocked in droves to Great Bay Beach and Boardwalk Boulevard in Philipsburg to enjoy a beautiful fireworks display, courtesy of Port St. Maarten Group. At the stroke of midnight, vibrant fireworks illuminated the sky against the stunning backdrop of the harbour.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/out-with-a-bang-2