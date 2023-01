Fireworks lit up the skies at six locations across St. Maarten to mark the start of 2023.



The displays took place at Great Bay in Philipsburg (photos), Pelican, Simpson Bay Lagoon, Simpson Bay Beach, Maho Beach and Cupecoy, at midnight on December 31.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/out-with-a-bang