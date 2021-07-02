…OUTER BANDS OF ELSA TO BRING GUSTY WINDS & ROUGH SEAS… | THE DAILY HERALD

Meteorological Department St. Maarten

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN #1

DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 2, 2021 TIME: 11:30 AM (15:30 UTC)

At 11AM (1500 UTC), Hurricane Elsa was located about 345 miles southeast of St. Maarten. The hurricane is moving toward the west-northwest near 28 mph (44 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days. On this forecast track, the center of Elsa is forecast to pass about 260 miles (420 km) south of St. Maarten tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. At 11:10am this morning, a wind gust of 32 knots (37 mph) was reported at PJIA.

Although Elsa remains no direct threat to St. Maarten, it is expected to cause the following effects.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

WIND: Windy conditions are expected over the local area with gusts up to 45 mph (72 km/h) through the next 12-24 hours.

SEAS: Rough seas can also be expected with swells up to 12 feet. A small craft warning is now in effect until further notice.

RAINFALL: Hurricane Elsa could produce isolated showers through Saturday over the local area. These showers may be accompanied by thunder; however, flooding is unlikely.

 Residents and visitors are advised to remain vigilant, use caution outdoors, and monitor all subsequent updates.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/outer-bands-of-elsa-to-bring-gusty-winds-rough-seas