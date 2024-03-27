Outgoing state secretary at Parliament | THE DAILY HERALD

Caretaker State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitization Alexandra Van Huffelen, accompanied by a delegation of support staff and head of the Dutch Representation Office in Philipsburg VNP Chris Johnson, visited the House of Parliament and met with the President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams and faction leaders on Monday, March 25.

The purpose of this visit was for the State Secretary to get acquainted with the new faction leaders and discuss the progress of the Country Package for St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/outgoing-state-secretary-at-parliament