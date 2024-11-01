Over 100 fines, two arrests during FCCA related security measures | THE DAILY HERALD

The St. Maarten Police Force Special Team successfully implemented heightened security measures across the island during last week’s Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Conference. Officers issued 129 fines to drivers for various traffic infractions.





PHILIPSBURG–Police officers inspected 247 vehicles, intercepted 16 scooter riders netting some 129 fines, and made two arrests in what the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Special Team described as a carefully-devised strategic plan to ensure safety during last week’s Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference.

While the conference was held at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, the KPSM Special Team successfully implemented heightened security measures across the island, ensuring safety and order for residents and visitors alike.

The special operations, which took place October 21-25, focused on visible preventive policing around key areas to support the event and create a secure environment throughout the conference.

The week’s operations delivered significant results. Officers issued 129 fines to drivers for various traffic infractions, promoting safer driving conditions around key areas. A total of 247 vehicles were inspected as part of routine traffic control efforts.

Additionally, KPSM apprehended two individuals – one for narcotics possession and another for receiving stolen goods – demonstrating their commitment to addressing crime proactively.

Further, in narcotics and scooter control measures, nine vehicles and 15 individuals were searched based on narcotics suspicion, while 16 scooter riders underwent compliance checks, contributing to the overall safety and security of the conference environment.

Throughout these operations, officers ensured that safety measures did not disrupt the daily life of local residents.

On Thursday, October 24, the team divided its forces, dedicating one group to Philipsburg to address an up tick in reported theft incidents while another unit remained in Maho. This allowed KPSM to respond effectively to community concerns without compromising conference security.

Under a carefully devised strategic plan, the KPSM team implemented a comprehensive range of security measures to ensure a safe environment during the conference. Officers conducted continuous, enhanced patrols on foot, bicycles, and in patrol cars around the venue and nearby areas, maintaining a visible presence that served as a deterrent to any potential disturbances.

In addition to patrols, the team focused on rigorous traffic control and towing enforcement. Routine inspections targeted illegally parked vehicles, especially near Maho’s main roundabout and adjacent roads.

Vehicles parked in restricted areas were promptly towed, and fines were issued to drivers for any parking or traffic violations, promoting a safer and more orderly traffic flow around the conference site.

KPSM remains committed to safeguarding both residents and visitors through ongoing preventive actions and strategic law enforcement efforts.

For further updates and information, KPSM encourages the public to stay informed via official police announcements.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/over-100-fines-two-arrests-during-fcca-related-security-measures