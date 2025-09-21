Over 300 men screened for prostate cancer, ‘Let’s Talk About Sex” panel discussion next | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Swinda Richardson (Collective Prevention Services), Elton Richardson (St. Maarten Lions Club member), Nirmala Vlaun (Collective Prevention Services), Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt (Elektralyets Foundation President), Alvin Prescod (St. Maarten Lions Club President), Shelly Alphonso (Positive Foundation President) and Jimmy Challenger (St. Maarten Lions Club member).

PHILIPSBURG–More than 300 men across St. Maarten recently took proactive steps for their health during two free prostate cancer screening events hosted by Positive and Elektralyets Foundations in collaboration with St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), NAPA Auto Parts, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and St. Maarten Lions Club.

A total of 312 men participated in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, with 177 men screened on September 13 alone. The events, held at both NAPA Auto Parts locations in Philipsburg and Cole Bay, attracted fathers, sons, brothers, and friends committed to prioritising their well-being. The Foundations’ “Man to Man” approach, paired with the empowering slogan “Man UP and Check UP,” continues to encourage open conversations about prostate cancer and break down long-standing stigmas.

Following the screenings, Positive and Elektralyets Foundations are turning their focus to education and follow-up, beginning with the “Let’s Talk About Sex 3” panel discussion. Scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025, at the Lions Civic Center in Suckergarden, the event will begin with a Men’s Night Out Happy Hour at 6:00pm, followed by the panel discussion at 7:00pm. Guest speakers include urology specialists from SMMC: Dr. Pinto on erectile dysfunction diagnosis and treatment, Dr. Rojas providing an overview of prostate cancer, local data, and screening, and Dr. Ramos on prostate cancer treatment pathways.

Also participating in the discussion are community advocates Michael van Grieken, Raymond Benjamin, Gordon Snow and Michael Ferrier. Men attending the Happy Hour will receive “Man Up Check Up” T-shirts, sponsored by Benu Pharmacy and Da Drugstore, on a first-come basis, with light snacks and refreshments provided.

The following day, Saturday, September 27, 2025, the foundations will host Men’s Health Day at SMMC, beginning at 9:00am. This event will feature a review of PSA test results from the September 6 and 13 screenings, alongside free blood pressure, blood sugar, and HIV testing. Men over 40 who attended the screenings are encouraged to join to review results and discuss their health. While PSA testing will not be offered, organisers emphasise the importance of continuing the conversation with personal physicians to ensure early detection and long-term wellness.

Partners praised the collaborative effort. A representative of St. Maarten Laboratory Services highlighted the importance of providing access to PSA testing, especially for uninsured men, as a critical step in early detection.

Michael Ferrier of NAPA Auto Parts, a prostate cancer survivor, called the events inspiring, noting that hosting screenings at familiar locations helps men engage more comfortably.

A Lions Club spokesperson emphasised the power of community education, while CPS noted the campaign as a model for effective public health collaboration.

SMMC celebrated the fifth anniversary of Men’s Health Day, recognising the dedication of urologists, volunteers, and partners in advancing early detection and treatment of prostate cancer on the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/over-300-men-screened-for-prostate-cancer-let-s-talk-about-sex-panel-discussion-next