Over 600 kilos of cocaine seized by Armed Forces on January 28 | THE DAILY HERALD

The arrested individuals were handed over to Barbadian authorities

BRIDGETOWN–On Wednesday January 28, a French Navy vessel intercepted and inspected a fishing vessel flying the Barbadian flag in the Caribbean maritime zone.

During the flag investigation, the inspection team identified the presence of suspicious bales on board. Once informed, the Barbadian authorities expressed their desire to retain legal jurisdiction over the intercepted vessel by requesting its diversion to Barbados. The Barbadian coast guard then took over the operation.

The intercepted vessel, the individuals arrested and the cargo were taken to Bridgetown and handed over to the Barbadian authorities. Analyses confirmed the nature of the cargo: 30 bales of cocaine were seized, weighing a total of 676.6 kilogrammes.

This operation was led by the admiral commanding the Antilles maritime zone, under the authority of the Préfet of Martinique, the Government's delegate for State action at sea. It was based on intelligence provided by the Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S), the National Directorate of Intelligence and Customs Investigations (DNRED), the air assets of the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS) and the Barbados Coast Guard.

This interception illustrates the effectiveness of inter-agency and international cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking in the Caribbean-Atlantic region. The armed forces in the West Indies remain fully committed throughout the year to these missions, which contribute to regional security and the protection of populations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/over-600-kilos-of-cocaine-seized-by-armed-forces-on-january-28