Over The Edge Global assists 8 local NGOs | THE DAILY HERALD

Over The Edge Global volunteers doing gardening work.

Over The Edge Global volunteers cleaning trails in St. Maarten.

PHILIPSBURG–More than sixty volunteers from Over The Edge Global assisted eight local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) while on a corporate retreat in St. Maarten last week.

Over The Edge Global is a company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, that supports non-profit organisations by helping them raise money and awareness by hosting fundraising events. Since 2008, it has helped non-profit organisations around the world raise more than US $100 million. As a token of appreciation to his staff, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Griffith invited his entire team to participate in a company retreat in St. Maarten.

“Giving back is core to our culture and it rallies our team behind powerful missions and experiences that make a difference in every community and with every individual we engage,” said Griffith.

After meeting Foresee (4C) Foundation board member Sjorensly Valies, this year’s recipient of the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) Crystal Pineapple award for Environment, Over The Edge decided to work with 4C Foundation and its latest project, NPOwer, and volunteer with local NGOs Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Foundation, New Start for Children Foundation (NSF), Holistic Retreat, Freegan Food Foundation, Waste Factory, Excellence Learning Academy, and White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation.

More than 60 Over The Edge volunteers went around the island and assisted in the cleaning of hiking trails, gardening, swimming with children, making art from waste products, doing maintenance jobs, preparing meals from waste food and playing board games with senior citizens.

“The local NGOs were very appreciative for the help, as it really assisted their organisations and their clients/members. The [Over The Edge – Ed.] volunteers were excited to meet with the St. Maarten organisations. They all enjoyed their afternoon and could not stop talking about their experiences,” said Over The Edge Global Director of Client Experience Karen Wolff, who resides in St. Maarten.

Over The Edge decided to donate $100 on behalf of each volunteer. The eight local NGOs will each receive a portion of the total of $6,000 donated by Over The Edge.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93367-over-the-edge-global-assists-8-local-ngos