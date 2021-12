St. Maarten’s active COVID-19 cases have increased sharply in the past week to 236 as of Tuesday, December 28. This is an increase by 185 infections over seven days. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 4,947. There are currently two coronavirus-related patients hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/over-two-hundred