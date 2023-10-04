Overseas Minister Vigier to visit St. Martin late October | THE DAILY HERALD

Delegated Minister for French Overseas Territories Philippe Vigier (centre) with President Louis Mussington (right) and Fourth Vice President Michel Petit (left).

MARIGOT–President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington, who has been in Paris accompanied by Fourth Vice President Michel Petit for a meeting with the new French Minister of Overseas Territories Philippe Vigier, disclosed on the Collectivite’s Our News Facebook page that the Minister is likely to visit St. Martin at the end of October.

“One thing is clear: working together is the only way forward,” said Mussington. “Since the beginning of our mandate, we have always given priority to working together to address issues of importance to the people of St. Martin. That’s why the minister is planning to visit Saint-Martin at the end of October.”

This will be the first visit to the territory for the new Minister Delegate who was appointed in July following the ministerial reshuffle in Elisabeth Borne's government, replacing former overseas minister Jean-François Carenco.

