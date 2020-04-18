Overtaking causes a head-on collision | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the head-on collision on Thursday.

PHILIPSBURG–The driver of a red sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with an oncoming white car on Zagersgut Road on Thursday. Despite the violent nature of the collision, neither driver sustained any injuries.

The SUV was traveling behind a grey vehicle on Zagersgut Road, heading toward Bush Road. As the grey vehicle was making a right turn onto Coralita Road, the SUV driver decided to overtake instead of waiting for the driver to complete the turn.

At the same time, a white car was coming in the opposite direction, heading toward A.Th. Illidge Road. The drivers could not stop in time and collided head-on, resulting in significant damage to the front of both vehicles.

Shortly after the collision, a large crowd of onlookers had gathered at the scene of the accident.

The SUV driver, who happened to be wearing only jeans and slippers, acted belligerently. As paramedics were checking the driver of the white car for injuries, the SUV driver walked around the vehicle, opened the front passenger door and slammed it shut. He then walked around to the back and punched the rear passenger door panel.

This prompted several of the onlookers to speculate whether he was drunk. Police said on Friday that the SUV driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

The SUV driver exchanged heated words with a police officer at the scene, denying that he was at fault for the accident. He also had harsh words for the driver of the white car.

According to police, neither driver sustained any injuries because of the accident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/overtaking-causes-a-head-on-collision-2