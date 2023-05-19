Overwhelming response to Total Theatre Programme | THE DAILY HERALD

Children participating in NIA’s Total Theatre Programme.



PHILIPSBURG–In the third month of its social-emotional skills “Total Theatre” programme through the performing arts, National Institute of Arts (NIA) said it is overwhelmed with the response received thus far.

In March, NIA launched an information session for parents and students. The studio on Longwall Road was packed to the brim, as 91 applicants were in attendance, while NIA only had room for 45 participants.

Three age groups were selected: 7-11 years, 12-16 and 17 years and up, with classes on Saturday afternoon. Classes range from social-emotional-themed classes to vocals, drama, yoga, movement, improvisation and art-and-stage crafts, to coaching sessions with a licensed psychologist.

The Total Theatre programme provides a playful and safe outlet, an opportunity to connect at a deeper level with peers, while guided by professional teachers. It provides an opportunity to playfully develop important skills that are transferable to everyday life, such as critical thinking, a flexible mindset, curiosity and problem-solving.

Students enjoy a healthy snack during their breaks, generously provided by Freegan Food Foundation.

In April, NIA provide a weekly mini session for remaining interested applicants. A talent group was also initiated for the ones to be challenged in developing their natural talents.

“Already students are expressing the joy and motivation they experience to face their daily life through participating in this programme. The bonding experienced in the different groups is heartwarming,” NIA said in a press release.

The Total Theatre is funded by Resources for Community Resilience R4CR, as many families are still suffering the effects of Hurricane Irma and the coronavirus pandemic, and their financial means do not always allow for extra-curricular and holistic activities for children.

“NIA offers this programme without any cost because we believe that the arts should be accessible to all children and youth on St. Maarten. No child should be left behind

and everyone should be treated equal and be able to receive the same possibilities,” NIA said.

The R4CR programme is financed by the government of the Netherlands via the St. Maarten Trust Fund, which is administered by the World Bank and implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB).

R4CR is locally managed by the International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities VNGI, in close cooperation with Foresee (4C) Foundation and other local partners

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/overwhelming-response-to-total-theatre-programme