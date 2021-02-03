Oyster Bay Resort meets SafeSeal COVID-19 prevention standards | THE DAILY HERALD

Pool area

OYSTER BAY–Oyster Bay Beach Resort received a SafeSeal recognition of best practices in protecting its customers against coronavirus COVID-19.

SafeSeal is the immediately recognisable emblem for companies that have been verified for adhering to strict cleanliness and hygiene guidelines to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oyster Bay Beach Resort has been actively taking preventive measures from an early stage in the pandemic. The resort was part of the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association’s (SHTA) expert team preparing a draft reopening guidelines document for the industry by comparing international best practices and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC measures. Most suggestions from the industry’s guideline book have been republished as government stipulations.

Since spring, every employee and resort guest’s temperature are checked daily. Handwashing is part of the daily routine, as is the use of face masks when interacting with others and when social distancing cannot be maintained. High contact surfaces are cleaned regularly throughout the day. Visitors receive a temperature check on arrival, as well as personal protective equipment (PPE). Advanced check-in and express check-out have been instituted to help allow a seamless visit with minimal physical contact required.

To share its adjusted daily practices publicly, Oyster Bay Beach Resort created a short video clip that has been used by St. Maarten representatives abroad to show how the island has put preventive measures in place, downloadable at www.obbr.com.

General Manager Ricardo Perez said he is pleased that the resort has met the demanding standards of the SafeSeal exams. “Adapting to the new situation is important to protect the health of our employees, community, and visitors alike.”

Perez stands proud that St. Maarten resorts have been excelling in adapting to the new requirements. “SafeSeal will further spread the news that St. Maarten has successfully received guests since August in a safe and responsible manner.”

Perez noted that the resort restaurant and bar, Infinity, is welcoming resort and local guests for both tropical, outdoor, oceanfront dining as well as inside dining in a safe and elegant setting. Besides being safe and fun with excellent ocean views, the food and drinks are excellent, Perez said.

SafeSeal standards have been developed by medical and occupational safety professionals; the methods and practices have been used to acknowledge the best COVID-19 prevention practices of 1,700 companies in the Caribbean. For St. Maarten, the checklists per sector have been validated by to befit, among others, the guidelines on stmaartengov.org.

By highlighting best practice companies, supporting organisations, the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association, occupational health company Medwork and St. Maarten Tourist Bureau want to spread the word that St. Maarten is making its best effort to be a safe destination. More information can be found at www.shta.com/safeseal or at www.stmaartenentry.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/oyster-bay-resort-meets-safeseal-covid-19-prevention-standards