Pageant candidates   | THE DAILY HERALD

The French-side Miss Carnival 2019 contestants were presented at the Christmas Serenade Festival finale on Marigot waterfront on Sunday evening.

From left to right: Zorah Richardson (No.1), Selena Palrose (No. 2), Tonnacia Mckinnon (No. 3), Natoinia Saunders (No. 4), Emilia Bellot (No. 5), Steffany Nayeu (No. 6), and Channélia Cathuant-Richardson (No. 7). French-side Carnival gets under way on February 17, 2019, until March 6, 2019. (Photo Robert Luckock)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/83936-pageant-candidates