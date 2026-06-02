Paint, plant, repair: SXM DOET volunteers step up and deliver | THE DAILY HERALD

APS members at Fort Amsterdam for EPIC SXM’s Fort Amsterdam Invasive Weed

Initiative Project on Friday May 15. (Alexandra Schaede photo)

PHILIPSBURG–More than 1,300 volunteers participated in 83 community projects across St. Maarten during the twelfth edition of SXM DOET, held on May 15 and 16, organisers announced this week.

Under the theme “From Jump Up to Step Up”, SXM DOET 2026 encouraged residents and organisations to move beyond Carnival celebrations and actively contribute to community development through volunteerism and service.

This year marked “a dozen years of DOETing,” with projects taking place island wide through partnerships with foundations, schools, non-profit organisations and community groups.

According to organisers, 32 projects were carried out on Friday, May 15, while another 51 projects took place on Saturday, May 16.

The volunteer activities ranged from social outreach programmes for vulnerable groups, differently-abled persons and seniors, to gardening, painting, clean-up campaigns, maintenance work, building repairs and other community enhancement initiatives.

Organisers said volunteers dedicated their time and effort to improving public spaces and supporting organisations that continue to play an important role within the community.

Several new organisations also joined the initiative this year, which organisers described as a sign of the continued growth and expanding reach of SXM DOET. “The success of SXM DOET 2026 once again showcases the power of collective action and community spirit,” the coordinating team stated. “Individuals, families, businesses, schools and organisations were all united with a shared goal of giving back and strengthening St. Maarten through volunteer service.”

The coordinating team thanked volunteers, project leaders, volunteer coaches, sponsors, donors and partners for their continued support over the past 12 years.

Community members interested in future volunteer opportunities and initiatives are encouraged to subscribe to the SXM DOET newsletter through the organisation’s website.

More information can be found at www.sxmdoet.com or via SXM DOET’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/paint-plant-repair-sxm-doet-volunteers-step-up-and-deliver