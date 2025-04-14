Palm Sunday in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Roman Catholic Priest Fr. Lukas Batmomolin and Deacon Ricardo Fortin Sr. with altar girls and parishioners holding their palms.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Palm Sunday was celebrated in St. Eustatius on Sunday morning, with the congregations of the Bethel Methodist and Roman Catholic churches parading through the streets with their palms.

Bethel Methodist Church was singing and dancing to the beat provided by Shelton Sealey. The Bethel Methodist Girls’ Brigade led the march that ended at Black Harry Lane, where the church is located. The parade participants held palms as they walked, and persons lined the streets to watch.

Fr. Lukas Batmomolin and Deacon Ricardo Fortin Sr. led the Roman Catholic congregation during the Palm Sunday services. The congregation started the morning at the Roman Catholic clubhouse, where there was the blessing of the palms. This was followed by a march to the church, accompanied by several hymns.

The Roman Catholic church will have different activities to mark Holy Week. There will be Mass at 7:00pm from Monday to Thursday, with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00pm Thursday.

The Celebration of the Lord’s Passion will take place at 2:00pm on Good Friday, April 18.

Holy Saturday’s service will start at 7:00pm Saturday, April 19, while Easter Sunday’s Mass of the Lord’s Resurrection will start at 9:00am Sunday, April 20.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/palm-sunday-in-statia