Pandemic claims three more lives in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao’s Epidemiology Department on Monday reported 183 coronavirus infections from 1,397 tests, a positivity rate of 13 per cent.

Sixty-three persons recovered, bringing the number of active infections to 2,548.

Nine more patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital and five could go home. There are now 69 such patients, 22 of them in intensive care. This includes one from Bonaire.

Unfortunately, three more victims succumbed to the disease. The pandemic has so far claimed 30 lives on the island.

As per Sunday 1,176 tests had produced 223 new cases, a positivity rate of 19 per cent. There were 68 recoveries that day.

The situation is also worrying in neighbouring Aruba and Bonaire.

