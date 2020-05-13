Panneflek signs ministerial regulation, payroll support payment starts by Mon. | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA Richard Panneflek on Wednesday affixed his signature to the ministerial regulation authorising Social and Health Insurances SZV to execute government’s payroll support programme, making it possible for the process to proceed and payments to be made to eligible applicants.

Payments are expected to start no later than Monday, May 18.

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion had said during the Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday morning that the process was awaiting Panneflek’s signature. This coupled with rumours in the community that the process was being stalled led to concerns amongst applicants and potential recipients.

Panneflek told The Daily Herald last night that there was never a question as to whether he would sign the regulation. He explained also that originally, a two- to three-page document was to be signed and this had been changed to an approximately 16-page ministerial regulation, which he received on Monday evening.

This contained much more information, which Panneflek said had to be scrutinised, and he was happy to have finalised the process and signed off on it within 48 hours on Wednesday afternoon for the process to proceed for the payments to reach those who qualify.

He said that as a representative of the people, he had to ensure that everything is done according to the rules and in accordance with the laws of the country. He said also that making a proper decision entails taking into account and listening to advice received.

“Even though in the end it’s your decision, you have to take all into consideration and scrutinise everything so that it is completely as perfect as possible according to the laws and regulations of the country. … I hope that the people understand that I do care about them and that’s one of the reasons that I needed to make sure that all was in place correctly to sign it off for those who are eligible to get the support,” Panneflek said.

In the meantime, Irion said in a press statement issued late last night that the finalisation of the St. Maarten Stimulus and Relief Plan (SSRP) will take place today, Thursday, after the ministerial regulation has been published. Social and Health Insurances SZV will then be able to execute the next phase of the process “smoothly.”

The approval of the 2020 budget on April 28 played a role in this process. The ministerial regulation, which allows SZV to carry out the payroll programme on behalf of government, was the final mutually-agreed format of the legal basis for the process.

The SSRP is funded by the government of St. Maarten.

“Today [Wednesday – Ed.], the Minister of VSA joined the Minister of Finance in signing the ministerial regulation with details on the instruction to SZV regarding the execution and disbursement of the funds.

“As is mandated by law, the ministerial regulation must be published, which is expected to be done on Thursday, May 14, 2020, followed by the effectuation one day after publication. After the publication, funds can be made available to SZV in order for payroll payments to be made by SZV, which should commence no later than Monday, May 18, 2020,” Irion said.

The review committee is working diligently on reviewing all applications. Employers are asked to take note that payments on approved applications will be processed based on “first-in, first-out” order. Companies that were first to apply will be first to receive payment.

Irion said the approved first month applications for Business Payroll Support have been prepared by SZV for pay-out.

“This will commence once the funds have been received from the government of St. Maarten. SZV has been entrusted by the government of St. Maarten, with the necessary authorisations, to execute the COVID-19 Stimulus Payroll Support Plan on behalf of government. To date, SZV has been able to implement the online application and review process via its Employer Portal.”

Irion thanked all the persons who worked on getting the process to this stage, including team that worked on the SSRP, the expecting entities and the legal basis; Parliament for handling the 2020 budget in record time; and civil servants who worked overtime to ensure that there would be no further delay in the execution of the SSRP.

Irion had said during Wednesday’s weekly press briefing that a total of 417 income support requests had been recorded and 700 employers had applied for payroll support representing more than 8,000 workers. There were also 530 applications for COVID-19 unemployment support.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/panneflek-signs-ministerial-regulation-payroll-support-payment-starts-by-mon