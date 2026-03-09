Parents raise alarm over turnover, mgt, teacher burnout at St. Dominic High | THE DAILY HERALD

SOUTH REWARD–Concerns about management, teacher burnout, and frequent staff turnover at St. Dominic High School are continuing to grow, with more than 15 parents now calling for meaningful change and stronger support for teachers and leadership.

A former St. Dominic student and current parent says the concerns are widely shared among families and educators and have been building for several years. News reports last year already noted that several teachers had left the school, many pointing to problems with management and a lack of support.

The parent, speaking on behalf of more than 15 other current parents, said the group cares deeply about the school and wants to see it return to the strong position it once held in the community.

According to the parent, conversations with several teachers who have worked at the school for years reveal widespread frustration. Many teachers reportedly feel unheard, unsupported, and extremely overworked. Some say the stress has become so severe that they feel burned out.

“When teachers reach this level of stress, even the most dedicated teachers cannot perform at their best,” the parent said.

The concerns appear to extend beyond the classroom. The parent also spoke with someone who has been at the school for many years and who is close to a member of the management team. According to that source, the management member said that school leadership itself often feels it does not receive the support it needs from the Catholic school board to effectively run the school.

Concerns have reportedly been raised with the Catholic school board in the past, but according to the source, when the time comes for real action or funding, progress often stalls.

Parents say this has created a ripple effect throughout the school system, with teachers feeling unsupported by management while management feels unsupported by the school board.

At the same time, several teachers who spoke with the parent were direct in saying they do not believe the current management team is effectively running the school. They say management has not provided the leadership, responsiveness, or support teachers need to do their jobs well.

Some members of the current management team were teachers when the parents attended the school and were remembered as excellent educators and good people. However, the parent noted that strong teaching skills do not always translate into strong management.

“If these individuals are going to remain in their roles, then serious leadership training may be needed,” the parent said, adding that management would also need stronger backing from the Catholic school board.

Parents say their greatest concern is the impact on students. According to the parent, students are beginning to notice the strain on teachers. Their own child has spoken about the issue, saying many teachers appear stressed and unhappy.

The parent said this is not a criticism of teachers themselves. “If teachers are overwhelmed and unsupported, it is unrealistic to expect them to create the positive learning environment students deserve,” the parent said.

Another major concern among parents is the frequency of teacher turnover. Some students have had several different teachers for the same subject within a short period of time.

Parents say the pattern has become familiar: one teacher leaves, another is hired, and that teacher eventually leaves as well. They say this constant change disrupts learning and makes it harder for students to stay on track academically.

Many parents are now questioning what steps are being taken to retain strong and dedicated teachers, so students are not repeatedly affected by staffing changes.

The issue is not new. Newspaper articles last year raised many of the same concerns after several teachers left the school.

From the perspective of many parents, however, little appears to have changed since then.

Parents say they are now hoping that renewed attention will lead to concrete action.

They want to see clear plans for improvement, stronger support for teachers, and visible steps being taken to address the problems being raised.

The parents said their goal was not to create conflict. Many say they do not want to move their children to another school because that would also disrupt their education. Instead, they want St. Dominic High School to function the way it should and to provide the strong education they believe students deserve. The parent said the school was once considered one of the strongest on the island and believes it can return to that level.

However, they say that it requires honest listening, meaningful support for teachers, and the willingness to make difficult decisions, including potential changes within the current management. “The status quo cannot continue,” the parent said. “If St. Dominic High School is going to improve and thrive again, meaningful change must begin now.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parents-raise-alarm-over-turnover-mgt-teacher-burnout-at-st-dominic-high