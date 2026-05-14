Paris Fair attendance was driven by visibility, networking, customer loyalty | THE DAILY HERALD

CCISM delegation members with local Saint Martin exhibitors/entrepreneurs at the Paris Fair

MARIGOT–Following twelve days at the Paris Fair 2026, the Collectivité and Chamber of Commerce CCISM have drawn up an encouraging assessment of this initiative to promote the local economy and showcase the region.

Between increased visibility, new business opportunities, customer loyalty and prospects for growth, the Saint-Martin businesses present at the event confirm the strategic value of this participation, which is now a long-term commitment.

Saint-Martin’s participation resulted in a largely positive note for the territory’s businesses present at the event. Over the course of 12 days, exhibitors were able to showcase their products, highlight their expertise and strengthen their presence among a particularly large audience.

The entertainment provided by Grain D'Or, organised by the Collectivité’s Cultural Affairs Department, helped to energise the Saint Martin section and attract visitors throughout the event. This programme helped to boost the pavilion’s visibility and highlight the territory’s cultural identity in a friendly and unifying atmosphere.

Results were encouraging despite a cautious economic climate characterised by more restrained spending, yet over half of the exhibitors reported better results than last year, confirming the public’s interest in local products and expertise.

Some exhibitors felt that results fell slightly short of expectations, likely due to declining purchasing power. This trend is also reflected in the average spend, which stood at 58 euros this year compared to 67 euros at the previous event.

The professionals in attendance gave a very encouraging assessment, particularly in view of the numerous benefits gained beyond the sales made on site. This turnout also demonstrates the strong commitment of the exhibitors, who chose to invest directly in their participation by funding their trip to France in order to develop their business, boost their visibility or seize new commercial opportunities.

The Fair Paris has helped create new development opportunities for the companies present. Nearly half of the exhibitors say they have identified new avenues for business or new products to develop following discussions with visitors at the event.

As part of this initiative, CCISM has also organised several business meetings with economic support organisations to promote the development of local businesses. In this context, Team France Export met with three exhibitors to discuss potential opportunities for international expansion and support for export development.

This year’s event also confirmed the public’s loyalty: exhibitors who had attended previous editions all reported seeing customers who had come specifically to visit them again this year. This loyalty is a particularly positive indicator for the participating businesses, reflecting their ability to forge genuine connections with their customers and to establish a long-term presence in the market.

The media reach of this edition was particularly significant, with over 15 interviews conducted during the Fair with exhibitors and representatives in attendance. This coverage helped to highlight Saint-Martin-based businesses as well as the region’s appeal to a wide audience. The digital and commercial benefits are also significant. One exhibitor, for example, reported a 300% increase in visits to her website during the event.

Several companies also mentioned orders that have already been provisionally agreed, ongoing negotiations, and promising leads that are expected to come to fruition in the coming weeks. Beyond the products on display, the event also highlighted the public’s interest in Saint Martin as a destination.

Every day, numerous visitors approached exhibitors and the teams on hand to obtain information about tourism offerings. This high demand confirms the growing interest in Saint Martin and underscores the importance of continuing to explore complementary initiatives to promote tourism at future editions, whether through a dedicated presence or immersive tools to better promote the destination.

Feedback from exhibitors is currently being gathered via a dedicated form and through several debriefing meetings organised following the event, as part of an ongoing effort to optimise Saint-Martin’s presence at future editions of the Paris Fair.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/paris-fair-attendance-was-driven-by-visibility-networking-customer-loyalty