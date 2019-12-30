Parking at a prime | THE DAILY HERALD

As is customary around this time of the year, a large number of private jets are parked at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). On Sunday, the airport did not respond to a request from this newspaper for information on the number of private jets this year and how it compares to last year. Many of the passengers came to board mega yachts and head to St. Barth’s for its famed New Year’s celebrations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93619-parking-at-a-prime