Parking restrictions in effect for Mullet Bay over Easter weekend | THE DAILY HERALD

Designated parking areas in Mullet Bay during the Easter weekend.





PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is advising the public that parking regulations will be strictly enforced in the Mullet Bay area during the busy Easter holiday weekend, from Friday, April 18, through Monday, April 21.

As Easter weekend typically draws large crowds to the beach, KPSM will implement enhanced traffic and parking controls to maintain public safety and ensure the smooth flow of vehicles in the area.

Motorists are reminded that parking along Rhine Road is strictly prohibited and violations will not be tolerated. Designated parking areas will be clearly marked, with KPSM officers actively present throughout the weekend to monitor and enforce the regulations.

In coordination with authorities, the management of the Mullet Bay Golf Course has granted limited permission for parking in specific, authorised zones on their property. These areas will be clearly identified and available for public use during the Easter weekend.

Vehicles parked illegally or obstructing the flow of traffic – particularly those on undesignated parts of the Mullet Bay Golf Course – will be towed at the owner’s expense.

KPSM urges all residents and visitors to respect the designated parking areas and follow the directions of police personnel on duty. Public cooperation is essential to ensuring a safe and enjoyable Easter weekend for all.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parking-restrictions-in-effect-for-mullet-bay-over-easter-weekend