Parliament clerks at course in Chile | THE DAILY HERALD

Group photo

SANTIAGO–Delegations from Dutch Caribbean Clerk's Offices of Parliament were in Chile last week to participate in a course on digital transformation and artificial intelligence. It was held by the Chilean Chamber of Deputies and ParlAmericas, a regional body of countries from South-, Central,- North- America and the Caribbean.

The purpose of this trip was to increase the knowledge of the participating organisations in the optimal use of modern technologies, with an emphasis on the applications of artificial intelligence in parliamentary work. The course was attended by representatives from Curaçao, Barbados, Costa Rica, Jamaica, St. Maarten, Suriname, Panama the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago.

This is part of programmes to continuously innovate and be prepared for future digital developments.

