Parliament gives green light for Parlatino travel schedule | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Parliament on Monday gave the green light for the travel schedule for the first semester 2024 meetings of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino) Committees, Assamblea, Board of Directors (Junta Directiva) and Eurolat.

President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams said Parliament on February 6, received the schedule of the first Semester of Parlatino meetings, which are scheduled for the first half of 2024 (January – July). The schedule includes various committee meetings and Board of Directors meetings.

It is customary that Parliament delegations that attend these meetings consist of two persons per Committee. It is also customary that the Chairperson of Parliament accompanied by the Secretary General of Parliament attend the General Assembly, Board of Directors meetings of Parlatino and Eurolat meetings.

The proposal to Parliament was to approve the work visits for MPs, the Chairperson of Parliament and the Secretary General of Parliament to attend the meetings, based on a draft schedule for the first Semester in connection with Committee, General Assembly (Assamblea), Board of Directors (Junta Directiva) meetings of Parlatino and Eurolat meetings and any other amendments or updates that might be presented by Parlatino to the draft schedule.

