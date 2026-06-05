Parliament invites nominations for 2026 President of Parliament Award | THE DAILY HERALD

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PHILIPSBURG–The Parliament of Sint Maarten is inviting members of the public to submit nominations for the 2026 Annual President of Parliament Award, which recognises young people who have made positive contributions to the community and country.

Persons have until August 17, 2026, to submit nominations. The nomination form is available online via the designated link or by scanning the official QR code pictured with this article.

The QR Code.

The purpose of the President of Parliament Award is to recognise and reward young persons of St Maarten who have contributed positively to the community and country through academic achievements, volunteer work, or sporting accomplishments.

To be eligible, candidates must have Dutch nationality and/or have been legally residing in St Maarten for 10 or more consecutive years and be registered in the Civil Registry during that period. Nominees must also be between 15 and 24 years old.

In addition, candidates must have made a worthwhile contribution to the development of the community and country within the last three years. The achievements must have been made while acting as a private citizen and not as an appointed or elected government official. Candidates must also have demonstrated leadership qualities and the ability to motivate others.

An award committee consisting of three Members of Parliament reviews all nominations and selects the recipient in consultation with the President of Parliament. The award is presented annually during the reception ceremony marking the Opening of the Parliamentary Year.

Parliament said nominations may be submitted by any citizen of Sint Maarten who believes a candidate meets the eligibility requirements.

Nominations can be submitted online, delivered as a hard copy to the Parliament of Sint Maarten, Attention: Annual President of Parliament Award Committee, Wilhelminastraat 1, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, or emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

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Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parliament-invites-nominations-for-2026-president-of-parliament-award