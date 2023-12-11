Parliament meeting postponed | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG-The plenary session of Parliament concerning the draft National

ordinance on Higher Education which was to be held today Monday, December 11,

2023 at 11.00am with as agenda points:

1. Incoming documents

2. “Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake het hoger onderwijs en onderzoek”

has been postponed until further notice upon the request of the Minister of

Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parliament-meeting-postponed