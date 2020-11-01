Parliament meetings go back to Legislative Hall | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) will no longer be debating and discussing matters online via Zoom as was the case in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of today, Monday, meetings will move back to the Legislative Hall at the House of Parliament. Parliament said in a press statement that it will be in phase 3 of its de-escalation plan, which entails that meetings will no longer be held via Zoom, but at the building.

All MPs, staffers, faction staff, invited guests and visitors must always wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidelines as prescribed by the government when in the building.

As per phase 3 of the de-escalation plan, visitors to the House of Parliament will only be allowed to enter the building with an appointment. For an appointment, persons can call tel. 171-542-0812/542-0635.

Parliamentary sessions will be carried live via St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM,

www.sxmparliament.org,

www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament's Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Parliament urges residents to continue to adhere to the social-distancing and hygiene measures and to keep safe during this “new normal.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parliament-meetings-go-back-to-legislative-hall