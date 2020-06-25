Parliament meets with SMCU in impromptu meeting on Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

Union members outside the Government Building.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Communication Union (SMCU) board had the opportunity to speak to several Members of Parliament (MPs) on Thursday and voiced its grievances in regard to TelEm Group and the company’s continuous mismanagement of funds.

The union’s demands for a forensic audit of the company may soon come through.

TelEm Group management held a virtual meeting with its staff on Thursday morning. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kendall Dupersoy discussed the company’s main concerns, mainly focused on the finances and the various investments made by the company over the years. Dupersoy tried to provide some clarity on the company’s current financial situation.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Michel Parent also spoke to staff, touching on some of the company’s future plans.

After the meeting TelEm staff expressed their disappointment and frustration in management’s reported address towards them. Staff then reached out to SMCU board members, who were at the Little League Stadium at the time.

SMCU and other members of the unified unions marched over to the TelEm building where they promptly entered the building and requested to speak with management.

Dupersoy and other members of the management came down from their offices to meet with the unions. Board members of the unions proceeded to disclose the disapproval and the lack of respect shown by management to its staff during the meeting earlier in the day.

Following this, SMCU and members of the other unified unions marched from the TelEm Building to the Parliament building. Many of the TelEm staff also joined the unions in the march to Parliament.

The unions gathered outside of the Parliament building. Several MPs came down to address the crowd. Chairman of Parliament Rolando Brison invited the SMCU board to a meeting with MPs.

SMCU President Ludson Evers, Secretary Sherman Serastis, Nataly Frans and board member Mario Gumbs were all present for the meeting with Parliament.

MPs Brison, Akeem Arrindell, Claudius Buncamper, Solange Duncan, Melissa Gumbs, Grisha Heyliger-Marten and Angelique Romou sat in the meeting with the SMCU board.

During this meeting the board was given the floor to share the union’s grievances and issues with TelEm and the mismanagement of funds.

The union spoke about SMITCOMS Dominicana which was incorporated into TelEm on February 25, 2019. According to the union, the purchase of the company has brought in no profit to TelEm.

The union also addressed the “TelEm Fibre” upgrades which they said also did not produce a profit for the company.

Another investment by TelEm about which the union spoke was the purchase of St. Maarten Cable TV in 2017. According to the union, the loss of the licence for the company in a court case proved to be another example of a bad investment by TelEm.

The union said this series of bad investments has led to a loss of millions for TelEm that ultimately affects the employees of the company. According to the union, after more than a decade of repeated bad investments made by management of TelEm it is unfair that once again the employees are the ones bearing the brunt of cost-cutting measures by the company when faced in a dire position.

The union called for a forensic investigation of TelEm by the Government Accountant Bureau SOAB as soon as possible.

MPs Buncamper and Heyliger-Marten posed questions to the union board during the meeting.

After the meeting, the union members marched to the Government Building and then to the Little League Stadium where leaders of the unified unions addressed their members.

According to SMCU, they have received word from the Chairman of Parliament that the request for a forensic audit on TelEm was approved by Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

In an invited comment, Evers said the union has been advocating for a forensic audit on TelEm, by the SOAB for many years now.

Evers said the audit was initiated by former Prime Minister Leona Marlin in 2018, but the audit never happened.

The union said it was pleased with Parliament’s handling of its members’ plight in being heard and taking the initiative to meet with the union and listen to them.

This newspaper reached out to TelEm Group management, but received no response from the company up to press time.

