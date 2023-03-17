Parliament Member arrested for bribery | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Criminal Investigation Team of the Kingdom Detective Cooperation Team RST on Friday arrested a Member of the Parliament (MP) of St. Maarten.

In addition to the arrest, searches were conducted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate at the suspect’s residence and his workplace at the Parliament Building.

The arrest and the house searches took place in connection with a criminal investigation called “Lissabon” where the suspicion is that the MP took bribes and abused his position. The investigation is ongoing and further arrests or searches are not ruled out, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not provide the MPs name or any other information about the case as the investigation is still ongoing.

The “Lissabon” investigation is being conducted by the RST, under the direction of the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Central Team focuses on a specialised approach to combat corruption and subversive crimes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parliament-member-arrested-for-bribery