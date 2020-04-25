Parliament questions decrease in number of persons qualifying for food packages | THE DAILY HERALD

The virtual parliament meeting on Friday.

PHILIPSBURG–Members of Parliament (MPs) shared their concerns over what was seen as a large decrease in the number of persons receiving food packages via the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA food distribution programme.

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek returned to parliament on Friday to answer questions posed by the MPs in the Central Committee of Parliament meeting on Thursday.

Several MPs showed concern about the sudden decrease in the number of persons who have applied for aid in the form of food from the government. Panneflek stated in the central committee meeting that the number of persons registered no longer stands at 9,000, but now at 3,000.

MPs questioned the minister further, seeking clarity and requesting details on such a strong drop in numbers.

Panneflek stated in his response that several factors played a role in the reduction of the initial number of persons seeking aid in the form of food. He said the minister had determined from the list who were the most needy persons on that list. In addition, he pointed out that in perusal of the applicants it was noted that several persons had submitted multiple applications.

This could have occurred due to other individuals applying on behalf of a person, or that persons might have clicked on the “submit” button repeatedly on completing the form, thus showing multiple applications.

More than one MP expressed doubts that the drop in numbers could only be credited to the fact that names, addresses and the total number of times a person applied were the leading factors of elimination.

National Alliance (NA) MP Angelique Romou asked the minister how government determined which applicants would receive a food package. Panneflek said this was determined based on the person’s current situation, listing persons who were most needy such as those with no current income.

He said that of the proposed 3,000 packages to be delivered more than 1,500 were already distributed to the community in the first phase of the food programme. The second phase of the food programme started this week and will continue will the delivery of another 1,500 food packages.

United St. Maarten Party (US Party) MP Claudius Buncamper asked how long each food package delivered would last for these persons. Panneflek said the food packages should last for at least one month.

After the distribution of food packages in phase two has been completed he said the VSA ministry had proposed that Emergency Support Function 7 (ESF 7) move towards a voucher system. “Now that supermarkets are open and persons have access to food, the ministry would like to move towards a voucher system rather than delivery. The food vouchers will be implemented during the recovery plan,” he said.

Buncamper asked, “With prices going up, be it through gouging or because of outside forces, will the value placed on the food vouchers really have the effect we so desire?”

Panneflek said the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) is looking into the prices on the market to ensure unlawful increases are not accruing due to the crisis.

Labour Affairs and Social Services division head Peggy-Ann Dros told members of parliament that the ministry expects a projected increase as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dros said, “The Ministry of VSA, on instruction of the various execution agencies, informed the minister of finance already that we estimate close to 15,000 people and upwards to be eventually and within a very short-term period in need of more assistance, be it food baskets, food vouchers, financial aid or income support, etc.

“We also have indicated to the government and to the colleague minister through our minister that we believe also that housing, which as you know is not a new challenge for St. Maarten, but that if the condition continues as it is, that we again may be faced with a situation of increased homelessness, something that is a challenge that must be addressed and that I can concretely state that Minister Panneflek together with his colleague ministers in the council of ministers has this as a top agenda point to address for the nation and the people of this country.”

United People’s (UP) Party MP Omar Ottley questioned the role of the minister, “What is the role of the minister of VSA within the Emergency Operation Center (EOC). Is it in place?”

Panneflek said the role of the minister according to the disaster legislation has still to be defined, as this is left up to the chair of the EOC to determine that right. “The most important role [of the VSA minister – Ed.] will be to get the government back up and running to continuity of government.” He clarified that even though the EOC is in effect, a lot of the VSA responsibilities remain with the ministry.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parliament-questions-decrease-in-number-of-persons-qualifying-for-food-packages