Parliament reconvenes meeting on job dismissals | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Central Committee of Parliament reconvened in a meeting on Friday to address the reported increase in businesses terminating employment in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was a continuation from Thursday where the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek and his support staff addressed questions from Members of Parliament (MPs).

Panneflek answered the first round of questions posed to him by the MPs.

During Thursday’s meeting, United St. Maarten Party (US Party) MP Claudius Buncamper asked the minister, “Is there a policy in place to deal with requests submitted for permission to terminate labour agreements as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic?”

Panneflek stated that there is no policy in place. “Each case will be judged on its own merit. Additional legislation which guides the process is described in a national ordinance on termination of labour agreements and a national decree on the procedure of terminated labour agreements,” he said.

Buncamper also asked whether there was a plan in place for the re-employment of workers once normal business activities resume. In response, Panneflek said the regular service of job placement will remain intact. “Once businesses reopen, those registered as unemployed will be assisted in seeking employment.” He added that the ministry will hold national employment drives to ensure that persons who are unemployed at that time will be recorded in the registry.

National Alliance (NA) MP Angelique Romou said in one of her questions to the minister on Thursday that government mediation plays a key role in the dismissal process. She enquired whether government currently has enough mediators to handle an influx of dismissal requests and, if not, whether the ministry has considered contacting former mediators to assist with this.

Panneflek said the mediator had already been instructed to submit a plan of approach in dealing with the anticipated increase in mediation activities. He said two former mediators had been contacted to assist in this if necessary and had indicated their willingness to assist.

Romou asked how this process would be done in keeping with proper social distancing. Panneflek assured that all mediation meetings would follow the guidelines of proper social distancing, through means such as video conferencing between the workers, representatives and Labour Affairs.

Romou asked, taking into account the current situation, what is the projected time frame government estimates to handle the cases of business closures, especially if the ministry may not have enough manpower to handle such an influx.

Panneflek said, “All cases reviewed during mandatory business closures and thereafter are all being extended to 12 weeks to afford the division the opportunity to thoroughly review all submitted documents and advices, especially if the company is indicating that the request is due to financial and economic downturn due to COVID-19.”

Several other questions were posed by other MPs, including: What is the minister’s involvement in the stimulus plan? Has the minister met with the International Labour Organization (ILO)? What is being done by the ministry in regard to the abuse of short-term contracts? And several more.

Time constraints did not allow a second round of questions by MPs and the meeting has been adjourned until a later date.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parliament-reconvenes-meeting-on-job-dismissals