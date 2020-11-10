Parliament supports aid for islands, asks if it is enough | THE DAILY HERALD

Second chamber (file picture)

THE HAGUE–The VVD, CDA, D66 and GroenLinks parties in the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament are content with the financial support the Dutch government is giving Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, but wondered whether the assistance is sufficient.

While the parties stated it was good to see that there is active support for the governments, entrepreneurs and dismissed employees in the Caribbean Netherlands, they did have a number of questions for State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops. The Second Chamber’s Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations submitted these questions late last week.

The Christian Democratic Party CDA agreed with Knops that the situation in the Caribbean Netherlands required an approach that protected employment and entrepreneurship, and where necessary, boost the local economy, more so than in the Netherlands.

“The CDA asks the state secretary to do everything possible, in conjunction with the public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, to offer residents and businesses on the islands prospects after the corona crisis.” The party noted that the efforts to improve the subsistence on the islands was under pressure as a result of the pandemic.

The Democratic Party D66 wanted to know how Knops intended to keep monitoring the situation on the islands, how many needy persons received the support intended for them, and whether there was attention for persons working in the informal sector so these people too can provide for their livelihood.

“It is good to see there is assistance for the government and entrepreneurs in the Caribbean Netherlands,” stated the liberal democratic party VVD. The party asked whether the local governments were sufficiently equipped to deal with the COVID-19 developments and the supportive measures of the Dutch government.

The VVD further enquired whether entrepreneurs were physically assisted with their requests with regard to financial support. “What roles do the local governments and third parties such as the Chamber of Commerce play?”

The green left party GroenLinks first thanked Knops for his great input and his compassion for the people of the Caribbean Netherlands during this crisis. “We greatly appreciate that measures are being implemented that are similar to the ones in the Netherlands with an eye for the Caribbean context.”

GroenLinks pointed out that the COVID-19 crisis has a huge impact on the tourism-dependent islands. “We fear that employees who were working in the tourism sector will not soon have a new job and will have to resort to social welfare (onderstand).”

GroenLinks called on Knops to do everything he can to prevent that this group of Dutch citizens slides into poverty. “Is the fact taken into account that there is barely an alternative labour market now that tourism has come to an almost standstill?”

GroenLinks had many questions for Knops with regard to the extension and phasing-out of the temporary subsidy regulation and loss of revenue, as well as the termination of the restricting of dismissals for business-economic reasons.

“Is it correct that many small entrepreneurs cannot make use of the subsidies because their fixed cost or revenue is too low and because they don’t have their own offices? How can it be ensured that as many small businesses are assisted as possible? Is there sufficient attention for the actual local Caribbean circumstances considering that the cost of living and the cost of doing business is much higher than in the Netherlands?” asked GroenLinks.

GroenLinks urged Knops to keep supporting the islands in the coming years, especially because tourism is not expected to be fully restored until 2025. “To what extent does the support and recovery package offer leads for development towards a more crisis-resilient Caribbean Netherlands’ economy?”

The parties supported the view of the Dutch government that investments can contribute to a structural strengthening of the economic foundation of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, especially considering the islands’ vulnerable position. The parties asked about the opportunities for the Caribbean Netherlands to participate in investment projects; for example, through the National Growth Fund.

D66 noted that the 30-million-euro bottom limit for projects of the National Growth Fund was a restricting factor for the islands because of the smaller size of projects. D66 asked Knops how he can support the public entities so the islands too can make use of the National Growth Fund.

The CDA in particular asked about developments in St. Maarten and the effects on Saba and St. Eustatius. “The CDA would like to know how important the development of the situation in St. Maarten, economically, public health-wise and politically, is for Saba and St. Eustatius. Does the state secretary share our concerns about the developments in St. Maarten with regard to the back-up of medical and economic basic facilities in Saba and St. Eustatius?”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parliament-supports-aid-for-islands-asks-if-it-is-enough