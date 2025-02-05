Parliamentary Justice Committee supports round-table on Point Blanche prison crisis | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Justice Committee of the Parliament of St. Maarten convened on Tuesday to discuss a proposal for a round-table addressing the ongoing capacity crisis at the Point Blanche prison. The meeting, requested by Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg, aimed to find immediate and innovative solutions as the prison reaches its maximum capacity.

Roseburg, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the urgency of the situation, particularly in light of Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling’s announcement during the 2025 national budget debate that the construction of a new prison would not be completed until 2028. Roseburg said the current lack of available cells means that many sentences cannot be effectively enforced.

“This raises serious concerns about the effectiveness and integrity of our justice system,” she said. “Potential criminals may feel emboldened, believing they can commit offences without facing meaningful consequences. Even when offenders are sentenced under specific conditions, there are no effective enforcement measures in place if they fail to comply.”

Despite previous discussions on this matter, including questions posed to former Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis on June 28, 2024, the core issue remains unresolved. Given these ongoing challenges, Roseburg stressed the need to explore interim solutions until the new prison is completed.

To address the crisis, Roseburg has proposed a closed-door Central Committee meeting with Minister Tackling and her support staff to discuss potential measures. She believes a confidential setting will allow for a frank discussion and the exploration of out-of-the-box approaches to mitigate the capacity strain at the Point Blanche prison.

Additionally, Roseburg has emphasised the importance of including key stakeholders in the discussion to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing prison capacity crisis. She has called for the participation of a representative of the Prosecutor’s Office to address sentencing enforcement challenges, as well as a representative of the Point Blanche prison to provide first-hand insights into the facility’s current capacity and operational difficulties.

Furthermore, she has urged the involvement of a representative of Miss Lalie Center for juvenile offenders to discuss youth correctional concerns and the overflow of young detainees. To examine the broader implications for juvenile offenders in the justice system, she has proposed the inclusion of a representative of the Court of Guardianship.

Lastly, a representative of Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten would offer critical updates on operational challenges, particularly the impact of suspended sentences. By engaging these stakeholders, Roseburg aims to foster a well-rounded discussion that leads to practical solutions for addressing the urgent issues facing the prison system.

Democratic Party (DP) MP Sarah Wescot-Williams asked whether Roseburg had shared her proposal with Justice Minister Tackling and enquired about the minister’s stance on the matter. In response, Roseburg said she had initially shared the proposal with former Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis, as she had submitted her request on November 19, 2024. “If the Justice Committee agrees with my proposal and allows me to proceed, I would then present it to the current Minister of Justice for consideration,” she explained.

Wescot-Williams further emphasised the need for clarity regarding the format of the round-table, asking: “Given the different disciplines involved, is the Minister in favour of a large gathering, or would she prefer separate discussions per sector?”

United People’s (UP) party MP Omar Ottley underscored the urgency of addressing the capacity crisis, citing similar challenges faced in the Netherlands. He referenced an investigation

by Dutch television news programme “Een Vandaag”, which revealed that in 2024, more than 4,000 convicted criminals in the Netherlands had avoided serving their prison sentences due to a shortage of prison cells – four times the number from the previous year. Among them, 1,158 cases involved offences with direct victims or surviving relatives.

Addressing the situation in St. Maarten, Ottley said: “This is not just a prison problem; this is a St. Maarten problem. When crime runs rampant, and people know that for certain offences such as robbery or carrying illegal firearms they barely receive any prison time due to capacity issues, it creates a serious threat to public safety.

“This matter must be handled urgently. All stakeholders must be involved. It may be beneficial to hold separate consultations to gather expert advice, as many of the stakeholders may have differing perspectives. Once we have that input, we can determine the best course of action as a country.”

Ottley also raised concerns about St. Maarten inmates currently serving long prison sentences in the Netherlands, following the severe damage to the Point Blanche prison caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. “If the Netherlands does not have space, is it only a matter of time before they tell us, ‘Take back your baggage?’ And what will we do then?” he questioned.

Ottley expressed his support for a round-table discussion with all relevant stakeholders. In response, Roseburg confirmed that the proposed format would be presented to Minister Tackling for feedback. Once finalised, the proposal overview will be sent to Members of Parliament for approval.

No objections were raised by Justice Committee members regarding this approach.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parliamentary-justice-committee-supports-round-table-on-point-blanche-prison-crisis