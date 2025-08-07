Part of Cannegieter Street will become one-way road | THE DAILY HERALD

Construction crews working on Cannegieter Street near its junction with Percy Labega Street in late July.

PHILIPSBURG–The section of Cannegieter Street that has been closed for construction work will be turned into a one-way road, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI announced on Thursday.

VROMI said in a press release that the work on the section of Cannegieter Street near its junction with Percy Labega Street is on schedule and will be completed in the week of August 18-23.

The project includes new side-walks and a plaza, and soon work crews will begin installing curbs for parking on both sides of the street. This will be followed by the installation of pavers, planters, bollards and benches. Traffic signs will be put up and a fresh layer of asphalt will be laid in the final phase.

When that section of Cannegieter Street reopens, it will become a one-way road from the junction at Percy Labega Street to Manzanilla Steeg.

Vehicles turning onto Cannegieter Street from Percy Labega Street will be unaffected by the new rules, but traffic coming from Philipsburg must now make a right turn onto Manzanilla Steeg. Continuing past the junction with Manzanilla Street will no longer be allowed.

From Manzanilla Steeg, vehicles can make a right or left turn onto Walter A. Nisbeth Road (Pondfill).

“These changes aim to promote safer driving conditions and smoother traffic flow in one of Philipsburg’s busiest areas,” according to the press release. “The Ministry of VROMI and the Police Department encourage all motorists to adhere to the new traffic rules and follow all posted signage.”

VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs said: “We thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the execution of these essential infrastructure upgrades. We are committed to delivering safer and more organised roads, and we are starting by optimising what we have.”

For more information, persons can contact the VROMI Ministry at

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/part-of-cannegieter-street-will-become-one-way-road