Partial closure of the Causeway Bridge for nighttime maintenance operations | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) wishes to notify maritime operators, owners, motorists, and the community about the partial closure of the Causeway Bridge. Starting on Monday, essential maintenance works will be carried out.

From Monday, May 13, to Wednesday, May 15, one lane at a time of the two-lane Causeway Bridge will undergo closure to motorized traffic between 9:00pm and 4:00am. This closure is imperative to facilitate thorough cleaning operations.

To ensure the safety of motorists and workers, strict traffic control measures will be implemented. Motorists are urged to adhere to re-directional signs and road closure indications during this period.

SLAC regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all concerned parties.

