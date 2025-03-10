Partial road closure of Manjack Drive, Cole Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

Road works on Manjack Drive commenced on Monday, as part of the Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project 2023-2024.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure VROMI informs the public and residents of Cole Bay that road works on Manjack Drive commenced on Monday, as part of the Concrete Hard Resurfacing Project 2023-2024.

The works will require a half-road closure between 7:00am and 4:00pm daily and are expected to last approximately two weeks.

Construction will proceed alternately, maintaining a road width of 2.5 meters at a time. Residents will be permitted to park along the roadside where feasible. However, during and immediately after the concrete pouring process, temporary access restrictions to immediate residences may occur, except in cases of emergency.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and allow extra travel time due to potential delays in the affected area. Residents and businesses along Manjack Drive are encouraged to cooperate with construction crews to ensure a smooth workflow and timely completion of the project. The Ministry also reminds drivers to adhere to all traffic signage and instructions from on-site personnel to maintain safety for both workers and road users.

The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as road improvements in Cole Bay progress. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

For more information, please contact the Department of New Works at 542-4292 ext. 2388.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/partial-road-closure-of-manjack-drive-cole-bay