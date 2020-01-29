Parties must submit 2019 donations register by Feb. 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Political parties that are registered with the Electoral Council are required to submit a chronological register of donations received in 2019, whether it was in cash, cheque or in kind, before February 1.

This is required in accordance with Article 37, paragraph 1 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties. Political parties that did not receive any donations in 2019 must also submit a signed register.

All registered political parties, including parties that did not participate in the 2020 snap parliamentarian elections are requested to complete their register of donations via an online database that the Electoral Council has established for this purpose, it was stated in a press release.

The Council said all registered political parties have been sent an email message with login information and instructions on how to access the database to be able to complete the registration digitally.

Representatives of political parties, who did not receive the email message with instructions on how to access the database to complete their donation registration digitally, are urged to contact the Electoral Council by sending an email message to email-address: info@ecsxm.org

The completed register will have to be printed, signed by the party representative and submitted to the Electoral Council no later than January 31, 2020.

Additionally, the 111 candidates who participated in the elections are also required to record all donations received in cash, cheque or in kind and submit these records to the Electoral Council before February 10. Candidates will also be able to complete their register of donations via an online database that the Electoral Council has established for this purpose.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parties-must-submit-2019-donations-register-by-feb-1