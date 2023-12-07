Parties select numbering  on ballot, colour for list | THE DAILY HERALD

Parties selecting their numbering on the ballot.

PHILIPSBURG–Representatives of the eight political parties that will be contesting the January 11, 2024 parliamentary election on Thursday selected the number with which they will appear on the election ballot as well as the colour of their party lists.

The selection was done during a meeting of the Central Voting Bureau which was held in the Legislative Hall at the House of Parliament.

Based on the selection made by representatives of the various political parties, the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) political party will appear as #1 on the ballot; Empire Culture Empowerment (ECE) as #2; United People’s (UP) party as #3, Party for Progress (PFP) #4; United St Maarten Party (US Party) #5; Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) #6; National Alliance (NA) #7; and Democratic Party (DP) will round off as the #8 party to appear on the ballot.

After selecting their numbering on the ballot, parties then selected their colours. NOW selected the colour yellow; ECE the colour purple; UP the colour green; PFP gold; US Party blue; URSM teal; NA white and DP red.

All parties had to submit their request for the colour in writing to the Central Voting Bureau during the meeting. ECE did not have a written request and as such the party leader was advised to handwrite his request and hand it to the Bureau, which he did.

At the end of the meeting Central Voting Bureau Chairperson Nathalie Tackling said she looked forward to an orderly election on January 11 and wished the parties success and lots of luck at the poll.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/parties-select-numbering-on-ballot-colour-for-list